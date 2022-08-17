Local resident raises over $10,000 for TVC, will rappel at Over the Edge for Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local resident, who raised over $10,000, is set to rappel at Over the Edge for Victory, a local rappelling fundraiser, in September.

Over the Edge for Victory is a fundraising event that fundraisers commit to raising a minimum of $1,000 in exchange for the opportunity to rappel.

Jim Perlman, of Sylvania, single-handedly raised over $12,000 in donations for The Victory Center, an organization that supports and educates cancer patients and those closest to them through programs and services. Perlman’s donation is the largest fundraising effort since TVS’s signature event in 2017.

TVC says Perlman, along with 85 others, will descend 16-stories down the side of the ProMedica building located at 300 Madison Ave. in downtown Toledo on Sept. 9 to support local cancer patients. All participants receive onsite training from a professionally certified team.

TVC says this year’s event will feature a mystery rappeller whose identity will be revealed piece by piece in a social media campaign driven by donation. 13abc’s own Dan Smith will also be rappelling.

The event will also feature a VIP tent on Sept 9. and includes lounge chairs from Highland Meadows, misting fans, box lunches from Chick fil A and chair massages by TVC’s oncology therapists.

Many local businesses will also be at the event to provide food and entertainment over the course of the 2-day event.

For more information about the event or to register, click here.

To learn more about The Victory Center’s support of cancer patients, click here or call 419-531-7600.

