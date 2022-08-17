Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold Book Bag Community Giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Book Bag Community Giveaway Thursday.

The event will take place on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oakwood Gardens Office located at 6844 Oakfield Drive in Springfield Twp.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, bookbags filled with school supplies will be available to the first 30 students who are in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Middle-grade and young adult books will be available for those in 7th grade through 12th grade.

The Sheriff’s Office says the event will also give community members the chance to meet local first responders, view their vehicles and have meaningful conversations while playing games and enjoying a pizza lunch.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the goal of this event is to get first responders out of their vehicles and into the community to interact and build relationships with local citizens.

