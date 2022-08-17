Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

The purpose of the event is to fill positions in numerous Lucas County departments. Attendees are recommended to bring copies of their most current resumes. Attendees can also utilize the computer lab at the Lucas County Shared Services Building to print copies of their resumes.

Lucas County Departments that will be on-site and accepting applications include:

Lucas County Job and Family Services

Facilities

Water Resource Recovery Center

Office of Management and Budget

Lucas County Family and Children First Council

Lucas County Emergency Management Agency

Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Lucas County Guardianship Board

For a full listing of open positions within Lucas County, please visit the county’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.