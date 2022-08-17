Birthday Club
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

The purpose of the event is to fill positions in numerous Lucas County departments. Attendees are recommended to bring copies of their most current resumes. Attendees can also utilize the computer lab at the Lucas County Shared Services Building to print copies of their resumes.

Lucas County Departments that will be on-site and accepting applications include:

  • Lucas County Job and Family Services
  • Facilities
  • Water Resource Recovery Center
  • Office of Management and Budget
  • Lucas County Family and Children First Council
  • Lucas County Emergency Management Agency
  • Lucas County Canine Care & Control
  • Lucas County Guardianship Board

For a full listing of open positions within Lucas County, please visit the county’s website.

