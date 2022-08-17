Ohio Supreme Court declines to hold redistricting map committee in contempt

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers will not be held in contempt over their failure to produce a new General Assembly map.

The Ohio Supreme Court had ruled the Redistricting Committee’s earlier attempts at re-drawing maps unconstitutional, and ordered for them to be redrawn in a less partisan manner.

The Committee has ignored that order, as it did for the Congressional District map as well.

A federal court has allowed Ohio to use the maps ruled unconstitutional for this year’s elections only.

The Ohio Supreme Court has denied requests made in May to require members of the Redistricting Commission to explain why they didn't produce new General Assembly maps.



The groups were asking the Court to hold members in contempt if their explanations were inadequate. — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) August 17, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.