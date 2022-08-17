Ohio Supreme Court declines to hold redistricting map committee in contempt
Aug. 17, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers will not be held in contempt over their failure to produce a new General Assembly map.
The Ohio Supreme Court had ruled the Redistricting Committee’s earlier attempts at re-drawing maps unconstitutional, and ordered for them to be redrawn in a less partisan manner.
The Committee has ignored that order, as it did for the Congressional District map as well.
A federal court has allowed Ohio to use the maps ruled unconstitutional for this year’s elections only.
