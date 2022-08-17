Birthday Club
Ohio Supreme Court declines to hold redistricting map committee in contempt

The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new state legislature district maps Thursday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers will not be held in contempt over their failure to produce a new General Assembly map.

The Ohio Supreme Court had ruled the Redistricting Committee’s earlier attempts at re-drawing maps unconstitutional, and ordered for them to be redrawn in a less partisan manner.

The Committee has ignored that order, as it did for the Congressional District map as well.

A federal court has allowed Ohio to use the maps ruled unconstitutional for this year’s elections only.

