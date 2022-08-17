Student loan relief: loan payments could resume in the near future

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The student loan payment pause came about during the pandemic to help people get back on their feet.

There is a chance that President Biden may extend this deadline for what would be the seventh time. That decision is supposed to come soon. If the deadline is not extended, you should expect to begin paying up again.

If it is time for you to pay off your loans, you’ll hear from the government.

“There will be communication from the Department of Education on what the next steps are,” said Andrea Morrow, the Director of Financial Aid at Owens Community College. “Students will have to reach out to their servicers to set up repayment plans. It’s really up to the individual students making sure that they have their loans put back into their budget.”

A local financial advisor said the approaching deadline may have people worried about making payments, but he said don’t panic because there are options.

“There’s a lot of different plans that pretty much cater to anybody,” said financial advisor Greg Fockler. “The worst case scenario is that you can’t afford your monthly payment. Most of the time I’ve seen that the companies will work with you and get you on the right foot.”

He also urges borrowers to try to use your money in a smart way. Use it for books, tuition, or room and board.

“You took on debt to invest in yourself to be a higher earner, get a better job, be more recession-proof, et cetera,” said Fockler. “I understand it’s a debt, it might be hanging over your head, but you can look at it as if it was an investment.”

If you are a student in college taking out loans, Fockler’s advice is to try to get a part-time job. That will help offset some costs when it’s time to start paying the money back.

Should the government decide not to extend the deadline, Morrow said people should communicate with their service providers about repayments.

“My advice would be whatever the communication is that Washington does send out is to follow it: reach out to their servicers, set up their repayment,” said Morrow.

If President Biden does not extend it, the student loan payment pause deadline is August 31st.

