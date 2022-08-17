Birthday Club
Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested

On Aug. 16, the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by McNeil who indicated he had...
On Aug. 16, the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by McNeil who indicated he had a gun and demanded money.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil.

TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by McNeil who indicated he had a gun and demanded money.

McNeil later left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was observed entering a clean, older model SUV which was driven by an older female.

McNeil is currently being held at the Lucas County Corrections Center and is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

