Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil.

TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by McNeil who indicated he had a gun and demanded money.

McNeil later left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was observed entering a clean, older model SUV which was driven by an older female.

McNeil is currently being held at the Lucas County Corrections Center and is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

