Two sentenced in BGSU hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men convicted for their roles in in the Bowling Green State University fraternity hazing death were sentenced on Wednesday.

Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen learned their fate in a Wood County courtroom Wednesday after they were convicted of several charges related to the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, who died from alcohol poisoning after an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha hazing ritual in which pledges were told to drink an entire bottle of liquor.

Krinn, Foltz’s “big,” was sentenced to 42 days in jail and 100 hours of community service after a jury found him guilty of several misdemeanor charges including obstructing officials business, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. The judge suspended other time in the sentence and ordered Krinn not to have any contact with the Foltz family. If he violates the terms of his sentencing conditions, the judge will impose the additional jail time. He was acquitted of the most serious charges against him.

Prosecutors advocated for Krinn to receive jail time, arguing a strong penalty might prevent other hazing cases in the future. Krinn’s lawyers called it a mean-spirited prosecution based on an agenda.

Shari Foltz, Stone’s mother, gave a victim impact statement during the sentencing.

“We will never know why Mr. Krinn never helped Stone the night of March 4, 2021 with assisting him in drinking the family bottle or why he never poured any of the alcohol out, similar to what the other bigs did for their littles that night,” Shari Foltz said. “Instead we know Mr. Krinn cheered Stone on and coerced him into drinking the entire bottle. He was proud of Stone and he used him for the spotlight.”

Shari Foltz's statement

Henricksen was sentenced to 42 days in jail and 28 days of house arrest after a jury found him guilty of eight counts of misdemeanor hazing and seven counts of failure to comply with underage drinking laws. He was acquitted of the most serious charges against him. The judge suspended other jail days in the sentence. If he violates the terms of his sentencing conditions, the judge will impose the additional jail time.

Prosecutors said Henricksen wasn’t in attendance at the PIKE hazing event but played a major role in organizing it. Henricksen’s lawyers advocated for community control instead of a jail sentence, arguing Henricksen is not a danger to the community. Henricksen read a statement before the court, saying he wished he had been there the night of the hazing ritual and wondered if things could’ve gone differently. The judge said Henricksen didn’t show any remorse or real acknowledgement of the event.

Shari Foltz, the mother of Stone Foltz, gives a victim impact statement during the sentencing for Jacob Krinn in a Wood County courtroom on August 17, 2022.

Jacob Krinn is sentenced in a Wood County courtroom on August 17, 2022 for his role in the BGSU hazing death. (wtvg)

Troy Henricksen faces sentencing in a Wood County courtroom for his role in the BGSU fraternity hazing death trial. (wtvg)

Several other men who faced charges connected to Foltz’s death already took plea deals.

Niall Sweeny pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and misdemeanor hazing.

Aaron Lehane pleaded guilty to hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

Canyon Caldwell pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. All other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, were dismissed.

Jarett Prizel pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. The reckless homicide charge had been amended from involuntary manslaughter.

Benjamin Boyers pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, obstructing official business, and 8 counts of hazing.

Daylen Dunson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, eight counts of misdemeanor hazing, obstructing justice, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, and seven counts regarding providing alcohol to those who are underage.

BGSU expelled the frat after the incident. Ohio lawmakers have also passed anti-hazing legislation since Foltz’s death. Hazing is now considered a felony in Ohio.

Defendants charged in connection to the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

