WLS prepares bus drivers with active shooter training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are training Washington Local Schools bus drivers and bus monitors on how to properly respond to an active shooter situation. TPD says it’s a scenario that no one wants to prepare for, but it’s important to leave no stone unturned with school shootings happening around the country,

“It definitely is an unfortunate event, we don’t want anyone to be involved in that, God forbid. But if it ever did take place, we want them to be prepared, plan prepared, and take those preventative measures,” says Toledo Police Officer Mohamed-Aly Nasser, who led the exercise.

The training began indoors and concluded with an active shooter role-playing scenario. The shooter was played by a TPD officer.

”We had our real-life active shooter,” says Nasser. “He came in, he made a right, he made a left, and he came in with a gun. Whatever he did what are your responses, how are you gonna respond to that? That was our question.”

Nasser says everyone has a different idea of how they would respond, whether that be taking cover or hitting the gas. It’s important to make sure students are safe and it’s crucial to follow police instructions once they arrive on the scene.

“We are thankful for the cooperation with the Toledo Police Department because student safety is a big priority in Washington Local. That includes on our buses, so we’re thankful for this information and practice for drivers to help keep our students safe,” says Wendy Kaiser, a bus dispatcher for WLS.

If you’re interested in receiving training contact the Toledo Police Department’s community services section, click here to find out more.

