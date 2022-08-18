Birthday Club
8/18: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Lots of sun for now; wetter weekend ahead
Lots of sun and even fewer showers this afternoon, with a wetter weekend in view. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Where it’s rained, it’s poured -- but those showers have been few and far between for the past few days. This afternoon will see even fewer cells pop up, as highs slowly edge into the upper-80s by Saturday. That evening, we’ll see the return of scattered storms -- peaking Sunday and Monday, as highs then level off near 80F to start next work week.

