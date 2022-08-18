August 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and dry today with a high in the middle 80s. There may be a little patchy haze or fog tonight with a low in the low 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are a good possibility on Saturday evening and Saturday night. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday (especially late afternoon and evening). Showers are possible on Monday before drying out later next week. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s early next week.

