August 18th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Late Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and dry today with a high in the middle 80s. There may be a little patchy haze or fog tonight with a low in the low 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are a good possibility on Saturday evening and Saturday night. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday (especially late afternoon and evening). Showers are possible on Monday before drying out later next week. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s early next week.

Wood Co. Health Department, CDC investigating E. Coli outbreak

