Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft.

“We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille, a tour leader for AirPower History Tour. “We take classic World War 2 airplanes on the road visiting different cities across the country during the summer months.”

The aircraft that will be here through the weekend includes a Boeing Stearman trainer biplane, a T-6 Texan trainer, a B-24 Liberator bomber, and the iconic B-29 Superfortress. And they’re not just sitting around for tours.

“All these aircraft are going to be available for rides,” explained Robitaille. “The bombers will be flying on Saturday and Sunday, and the other planes will be flying on demand.”

While you can find these planes in museums around the world, the opportunities to see them take flight are dwindling fast.

“Of the 4,000 B-29′s that were manufactured, there’s only 2 that are still flying today. The 18,000 B-24′s, there’s only 2 that are still flying today,” added Robitaille.

The tour is meant to educate the public on the important role these aircraft served while honoring the men and women who built and flew these planes to defend our freedoms.

“What’s really amazing is that we have some of these veterans that come out, and all of a sudden they start telling their stories,” Robitaille told us. “And their families and their children, who would be my age, say that they’ve never heard those stories.”

The AirPower History Tour is open from 9am - 5pm through this Sunday the 21st. If you want to sign up for a ride in advance, click on this link: https://www.airpowersquadron.org/toledo-oh

