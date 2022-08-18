Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Police arrested the mother then released her after questioning. They referred the case to the district attorney’s office for review. (WTMJ via CNN)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A family of three is now traumatized after they say a strange man broke into their home, and the mother fatally shot him while defending her children, she claims.

A mother of two, who asked not to be identified, was showering before work Monday morning when she heard her children, ages 12 and 14, screaming from the living room.

Still dripping wet, she says she ran to her bedroom, grabbed her gun and faced down a strange man, who she claims broke into her home. She says the man charged, undeterred by her dogs, and she shot him in self-defense.

“It all happened so fast — an adrenaline rush,” she said.

Community activist Bushraa Rahman helped clean up the home after authorities removed the body.

“She was scared because her children were there with her. So, she did what any mother would do. She defended her children,” Rahman said. “It was an act of self-defense.”

Police have not identified the man. The mother says he appeared to be in his late 30s and was acting erratically.

Following the shooting, police arrested the mother then released her several hours later after questioning. They referred the case to the district attorney’s office for review.

“In today’s day and age, with mental health and everything else that’s taking place in the world, I mean, you better protect yourself. To be honest, you have to,” Rahman said.

The mother says her children are traumatized after the incident, and the family intends to move out once they find a new place to live.

She says she bought the gun 10 years ago after finding a man sleeping under her son’s bed. She says she hoped she’d never have to use it.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing Public Indecency charges for allegedly having sex on the Giant Wheel at...
Police: Two arrested for sex on Cedar Point ride
On Aug. 16, the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by McNeil who indicated he had...
Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested
Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced for their roles in the BGSU hazing death of...
Two sentenced in BGSU hazing death trial
Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman
Wood Co. Health Department, CDC investigating E. Coli outbreak

Latest News

August 18th Weather Forecast
August 18th Weather Forecast
FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Police arrested the mother then released her after questioning. They referred the case to the...
Family of 3 traumatized after stranger breaks into home, mom shoots him
The Science Behind The Aurora
The Science Behind The Aurora