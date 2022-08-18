Birthday Club
Mother accused of pepper spraying school bus with children on board, authorities say

Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, has been arrested after police say she used pepper spray while on an elementary school bus.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gibson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WFOX/WJAX) - A Georgia woman was taken into police custody after reportedly using pepper spray on a school bus on Tuesday.

A witness, who wanted to stay anonymous, said Shaquayle Cuyler got involved in a disagreement with one of her neighbors that day.

Georgia authorities said the 30-year-old mother then had an issue with the school bus driver and monitor that led to her using pepper spray.

According to school officials, the bus driver and monitor had to be taken to a hospital after the reported incident.

Authoroties said 24 students were on the bus. Emergency medical services treated them at the scene, and they were taken to school by another bus.

Copyright 2022 WFOX/WJAX via CNN. All rights reserved.

