Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress.

Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands.

“It’s empty, it has been gutted inside. They put that plywood up there and closed all the windows up, that was it and the demolition never happened,” said Al Manteuffel, who has lived next door for 85 years. Manteuffel said the house began going downhill six years ago.

Some homes on the block are close together, and Manteuffel fears if a fire erupts it would spread.

“I don’t want it to be another fire trap or something, because they’re burning houses. How long is this going to stay before it happens,” said Manteuffel.

Another next-door neighbor Barb Groll said her son-in-law mows the lawn occasionally because no one else does.

“Yes I called engage Toledo all the time, and they say well they’ll come out and cut it on a certain day if not the week later. The week later comes and it’s never cut either,” said Groll.

13abc reached out to the City of Toledo’s demolition department to figure out what the hold-up is. Stephanie Beebe, the Demolition Coordinator for the City of Toledo, said “it’s a lengthy process”

“Particularly if we’re dealing with 1,000 or so properties. It takes a long time to get through all of those,” said Beebe. It’s not uncommon that it takes months from the time the initial posting occurred. That’s a normal timeline. Years can also happen when we’re dealing with a large batch,” Beeb said.

The demolition department said there are over 1,100 properties on the same demolition list as this one. In addition, the department is still awaiting funding from the state. Representatives ask people to be patient and continue to contact Engage Toledo to keep them updated on property conditions.

If you have a neighborhood nuisance in your community send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include pictures, a phone number, and any information that may help in getting your problem solved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.