Northwood parents indicted by grand jury for allegedly hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury on felonious assault and endangering a child on Thursday.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours.

Law enforcement officials responded to the Baymont hotel located in the 2400 block of Oregon Road in Northwood on July 22 for a check safety call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy tied up in one of the hotel rooms, where the family had been living.

The affidavit states that the boy “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles”. Furthermore, the document states that the boy had been bound for nearly 9.5 hours — from 3 a.m. until police arrival at 12:30 p.m.

The child was not left alone, as his stepfather was in the room when the police arrived. Both the mother and stepfather told law enforcement that they “normally” tie the boy up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to the affidavit.

