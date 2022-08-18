Birthday Club
Ohio Supreme Court rules railroad companies will not be punished for block crossings

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled this week that railroad companies cannot be punished for blocking crossings for an extended period of time.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said the decision will affect many people in their area, as well as law enforcement and fire and EMS.

With this ruling, local law enforcement can’t do anything if a train is blocking a road. Whereas in the past. law enforcement used to be able to cite railroad companies but not anymore.

“There’s been something in law in Ohio about blocking railroads for well over 170 years, and yesterday that just stopped it all,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens.

There’s a good reason why local law enforcement can’t do anything to stop this.

“The regulation for railroad transportation is all federal. It has to come from them,” said Sheriff Stevens. “Unfortunately the reason we’re having a conflict here is that there is no specific federal law or regulation that regards blocking railroads.”

Seneca County is rural and there are many train tracks running through the area.

“That’s the other problem with Seneca County, we have a lot of state routes that train tracks go over. State Route 67 would be blocked for hours. It’s always been a problem. The citizens are irritated by it, especially if you live by it,” said Sheriff Stevens.

One of the best examples is the so-called Iron Triangle in Fostoria.

“It’s completely surrounded by railroad tracks and we have roughly 92 structures inside that Iron Triangle that can literally be cut off just by one train,” said Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert.

The biggest problem with this is that if there is an emergency and a train is cutting off the Iron Triangle, first responders will either have to wait for the train to pass or go around it.

“If we have an area that’s completely blocked off by train we can’t get into that area without going several miles outside the city limits and coming back in. Seconds count and the faster we can get them to the hospital, the better it is for the patient,” said Chief Herbert.

If you don’t agree with this ruling Sheriff Stevens said the best thing you can do is call, email, or write to your local representatives and senators.

