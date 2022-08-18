Birthday Club
OHSP investigating semi rollover crash on I-75 and Ohio Turnpike

The vehicle veered off the left side of the road and overturned.
The vehicle veered off the left side of the road and overturned.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a semi tractor-trailer rollover crash on the I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike that happened Thursday morning.

OHSP says around 9:20 a.m., a 2009 Volvo semi tractor-trailer, which was being driven by Charles Boyd, 59, of Detroit, was driving on the ramp from southbound I-75 to enter the toll gate for I-80. The vehicle then veered off the left side of the road and overturned.

The deceleration ramp from southbound I-75 to the turnpike will remain closed as officials work to clear the scene.

OHSP says to enter the turnpike from southbound I-75, traffic can continue on the ramp past the turnpike exit to the state Route 795 exit. Once exiting at SR 795, drivers should go east over the overpass to I-75 north to get to the turnpike.

The crash is currently under investigation.

