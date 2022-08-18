OHSP investigating semi rollover crash on I-75 and Ohio Turnpike

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a semi tractor-trailer rollover crash on the I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike that happened Thursday morning.

OHSP says around 9:20 a.m., a 2009 Volvo semi tractor-trailer, which was being driven by Charles Boyd, 59, of Detroit, was driving on the ramp from southbound I-75 to enter the toll gate for I-80. The vehicle then veered off the left side of the road and overturned.

The deceleration ramp from southbound I-75 to the turnpike will remain closed as officials work to clear the scene.

OHSP says to enter the turnpike from southbound I-75, traffic can continue on the ramp past the turnpike exit to the state Route 795 exit. Once exiting at SR 795, drivers should go east over the overpass to I-75 north to get to the turnpike.

The crash is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.