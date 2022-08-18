Reynolds Road construction impacts local business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Abraham Abouahmed opened City Hall Grille and Drinks in 1979 and while business is usually booming, the bridge replacement on Reynolds Road has impacted traffic.

At one point construction even caused the facility to go without water.

" We had to close up when the water broke yesterday because we were already under a boil advisory which we were given no notice about,” said Abouahmed.

Abouahmed added that he reached out to the city, several departments and even wrote to the Mayor’s office. However, he has yet to receive a response.

13abc reached out to city officials however, no one was available for comment.

" I’m asking just for communication, just keep me abreast on what can potentially go wrong. At least we would have a heads up to prepare for better or worse. You can always prepare for something if you have some knowledge about it,” said Abouahmed.

Kelsie Hoagland, the public information officer for ODOT, said while ODOT does the road work, the city is responsible for the water lines.

Hoagland added that she understands how inconvenient the construction is, however it is necessary.

" Once we see those conditions deteriorate it is very critical to eventually be able to do a bridge replacement. Whether that was five years ago, whether that was today, or whether that was down the road it did need to get done,” said Hoagland.

According to ODOT utility line replacement and relocations are common in projects like the one on Reynold Road.

Hoagland said bridge replacements can even impact internet, phone, or cable lines that are affiliated with power or water.

“[it’s] the things that actually travel under the roadway that we don’t think about when we’re driving along in a car,” said Hoagland.

Hoagland said residents and businesses in the area should prepare for a complete 15-day-closure of Reynolds Road beginning on September 12. ODOT will be sending out notices and if anyone has questions they can contact Hoagland.

