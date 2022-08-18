Team Depot volunteers begin work to improve Courageous Acres facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Team Depot volunteers visited Courageous Acres Thursday to being improvements on the facility.

100 associates and leaders from the Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center are donating their time and skills to help make these improvements possible.

Courageous Community Services says a small team visited Courageous Acres, the non-profit organization’s summer camp for children, teenagers and adults with disabilities, on Aug. 16 and 17 for prep work. The core group of Team Depot volunteers began their work on Aug. 18 and will continue working through Aug. 19.

According to CCS, volunteers are painting several cabins, repairing playground equipment and outdoor seating, installing a new basketball system, carrying out landscaping and grounds clean-up tasks and much more.

“Not only is The Home Depot Foundation supporting our community with its generosity, this work takes the sweat equity of the great associates and leaders from the direct fulfillment center and our local stores living out Home Depot’s core value to give back,” said Christopher Miller, the operations manager of the fulfillment center and facility team captain for all community events.

CSS says these necessary improvements were made possible after the Home Depot Foundation awarded CCS a $12,500 grant for the Courageous Acres enhancements.

“This generous grant from The Home Depot Foundation provides Courageous Community Services with funds to make necessary repairs and other important enhancements,” said CCS Executive Director Laura Kuhlenbeck. “These upgrades ensure our summer camp participants continue to have an enjoyable experience at Courageous Acres.”

In addition to the grant, other local companies also made charitable donations to the project, including Lammon Brothers of Delta, Ohio who donated 65 yards of mulch.

“We want to recognize the partnership of Lammon Brothers for their generous donation of all the mulch for this project, as well as several Home Depot vendors who have donated shrubs and flowers, bringing the total funding for the project to over $16,000,” added Miller.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.