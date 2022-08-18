Tiffin dog gets her second wind with 3D printed plastic prosthetic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technology has helped change the world for people and pets.

That includes a dog from Tiffin. They call her Tripod Tika and she’s a lot more mobile thanks to a custom-made device. In spite of only having three legs, Tika is a very active dog.

She was rescued by Tim and Rachel Hopple eight years ago. “She enjoys people, children especially. She runs up to everyone and wants to be part of the action,” said Tim.

Tika had injuries when she was found as a stray that required vets to amputate her front leg. Rachel said the operation didn’t slow her down much. “There was nothing she couldn’t do. Within three days of the amputation, she was doing everything our other dogs were doing.”

Freckles is one of the other dogs Tika lives with. He was also rescued by the Hopple.

13abc spent time with both dogs at Canine Karma in Toledo, where the two have done some training. “It warms our hearts to see Tika so healthy and happy. She’s really a wonder,” said Rachel.

Tim said it recently became clear that Tika was slowing down a bit. “Over the years, we noticed her endurance getting lower and lower. She would have to stop and rest and we’d rest with her. We wanted to do something to help her.”

The Hopples had her fitted for a plastic prosthetic. It was made with a 3D printer.

Rachel said the first one needed a little tweaking, but she’s on a roll with her new version. “This prosthetic has truly given her a second wind.”

Tim said the prosthetic is easy to work with. “It’s just three straps of Velcro and she’s gone. It is so simple.”

Rachel said Tika’s dogged determination has certainly served her well. “She’s like a little bouncing ball when she has it on. It makes a sound, so everyone knows we’re coming. She does very well in it, we’re so excited.”

There are lessons for us all in Tika’s story. “She just has this optimism to try to make anything work, no matter what. She isn’t afraid to try.”

