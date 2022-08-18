Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns.

The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m.

The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can gather at Promenade Park to enjoy live music and drag shows. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m.

Locals can take to the streets for Pride Parade on Saturday. The parade will kick off at noon at the intersection of 17th and Adams Street. The parade will travel down Adams to Summit Street.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 20th and Adams Street near the Ottawa Taverns Parking. Floats and vehicles must enter at 21st and Adams Street.

Attendees are recommended to dress for the weather and bring all the rainbows, glitter, and bubbles they can find.

Live music, entertainers, and vendors will await attendees at Promenade Park for the Toledo Pride Main Event.

The festivities will run from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The weekend will conclude with a Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl on Sunday. The crawl will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and begin on Adams Street.

Admission is $5 which will offer attendees food at each participating bar. Each bar and restaurant will provide special drinks and food with a rainbow color theme.

For more information, visit, Toledopride.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.