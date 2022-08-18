TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman charged with aggravated vehicular homicide faced a judge on Wednesday.

Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into a 75-year-old woman killing the woman. Tonight, the victim’s family is speaking out.

Jeanine Lump is remembered as the pillar of her family.

“She left every single one of us a letter in case something ever happened to her, basically a love letter. Told us she lived a good life, she was happy, and if anything was to happen, to go on and thrive,” said Lump’s daughter Emily Downey.

Lump was killed last year in February after police say 24-year-old Kiarra Daniels slammed into Lump’s Honda Civic at a high rate of speed. Lump was pulling out of the Wendy’s on Monroe street.

“The woman who hit her was going 85 miles in a 35-mile-per-hour zone,” said Lump’s daughter.

Daniels was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide. She pleaded not guilty. The case has been continued several times, including Wednesday. Daniels’ lawyer declined to comment. The victim’s family is emotional.

“We really just would like things to get moving along. We want justice for my mom. Our whole world was turned upside down. It was all caused by someone’s reckless actions. We just want Justice,” said Downey.

Lump’s children shared memories of their mother. One of her daughters shared a page from Lump’s journal.

“When you read this journal, know that I wrote this for you. So, you know just a little bit more about me and know how much I love you all.”

There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th.

