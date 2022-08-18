Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was charged with involuntary manslaughter of her daughter plead not guilty Thursday.

Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after officers responded to the 3500 block of Chase Street and found Gantka’s daughter, Baili Cowell, 18, dead. Police say Cowell was functionally-impaired.

According to TPD, an autopsy ruled Cowell’s death a homicide due to Chronic Neglect.

Gantka’s next trial date will be on Sept. 1. and her bond is currently set at $100,000.

