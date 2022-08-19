Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/19: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Fine Football Friday; stormy starting Saturday
Dry for your Friday evening plans... then scattered storms return starting tomorrow afternoon. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a sunny and slightly warmer end to the week -- staying dry for Week 1 of high school football, though weekend rain chancers are more of a coin toss. Saturday afternoon will see scattered storms -- some carrying gusty winds -- as a low pivots in from the northwest. Rain chances go higher Sunday, lingering a bit into Monday... then highs soar back into the 90s by next Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after police found her daughter dead.
Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter
The owner of City Hall Grille and Drinks says the road work has impacted traffic at his...
Reynolds Road construction impacts local business

Latest News

Dry for your Friday evening plans... then scattered storms return starting tomorrow afternoon....
8/19: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Weekend Rain Likely
August 19th Weather Forecast
August 19th Weather Forecast
August 19th Weather Forecast
8/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast