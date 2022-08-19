8/19: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Fine Football Friday; stormy starting Saturday
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
It’s a sunny and slightly warmer end to the week -- staying dry for Week 1 of high school football, though weekend rain chancers are more of a coin toss. Saturday afternoon will see scattered storms -- some carrying gusty winds -- as a low pivots in from the northwest. Rain chances go higher Sunday, lingering a bit into Monday... then highs soar back into the 90s by next Friday.
