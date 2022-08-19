Annual Pollyball tournament raising money for breast cancer detection
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 31st annual Pollyball tournament for breast cancer awareness returns to Toledo this weekend.
The event began as a fundraiser to remember the life of Polly Tracy Hylant who lost her battle with cancer. Pollyball has raised nearly $1 million to support breast cancer detection and awareness programs.
The Pollyball tournament is this Saturday at International Park in Toledo. Registration is underway and you can find a link to the website here.
It’s presented by the Hylant Family Foundation and 13abc is a proud sponsor.
