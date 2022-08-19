Birthday Club
Annual Pollyball tournament raising money for breast cancer detection

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 31st annual Pollyball tournament for breast cancer awareness returns to Toledo this weekend.

The event began as a fundraiser to remember the life of Polly Tracy Hylant who lost her battle with cancer. Pollyball has raised nearly $1 million to support breast cancer detection and awareness programs.

The Pollyball tournament is this Saturday at International Park in Toledo. Registration is underway and you can find a link to the website here.

It’s presented by the Hylant Family Foundation and 13abc is a proud sponsor.

