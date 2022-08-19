Birthday Club
August 19th Weather Forecast

Weekend Rain Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry today with a high in the middle 80s. Saturday morning will be dry, but scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. More showers are expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s to start off the new week. Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 80s. The low 90s may make a return late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

