August 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry today with a high in the middle 80s. Saturday morning will be dry, but scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. More showers are expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s to start off the new week. Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 80s. The low 90s may make a return late next week.

