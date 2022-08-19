CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend.

The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.

CCMI says the event is held to help local children head back to class with much needed supplies.

Last year, over 100 families received the supplies they needed and CMI expects to reach even more families this year.

