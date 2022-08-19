CDC identifies possible source of local E. coli outbreak

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVG) - The Centers for Disease Control has identified a possible source of the local E. coli outbreak.

An update from the CDC on Friday says while it has not confirmed a specific food as the source of the outbreak, most people who got sick said they ate sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants.

It said 86% of people interviewed reported eating at a Wendy’s in the week before they got sick. The Wendy’s restaurants where the infected people ate are located in Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The CDC said Wendy’s is removing romaine lettuce used on sandwiches from restaurants in the region as a precautionary measure and that the chain uses a different type of romaine lettuce in salads.

The agency says it is not asking people to stop eating at Wendy’s or to stop eating romaine lettuce. There is no evidence at this time to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores or served at other restaurants is linked to the outbreak.

Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is in fact the source of the outbreak and whether it was served or sold at other establishments. You can find updates on the outbreak on the CDC dashboard dedicated to it here.

The Wood County Health Department said there are 20 recent E. coli cases in the county and seven people have been hospitalized. The CDC said Friday that there are 37 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157 across Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania and that ten people have been hospitalized. Of those cases, three people in Michigan have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

The Wood County Health Department says you should contact your doctor if you are experiencing symptoms and request a test. The health department also asks that you fill out this survey to report your symptoms.

An attorney representing some people infected in the outbreak told 13abc Friday night he is filing a lawsuit against Wendy’s. One of his clients is a two year old in Michigan who has been in the hospital for two weeks.

“These are not people with a tummy ache and everybody’s fine,” said Bill Marler, a food safety attorney representing some infected patients. “These are people who are hospitalized and may have long-term complications.”

Here’s what the CDC says you should do if you notice any symptoms:

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe E. coli symptoms, such as diarrhea that lasts for more than 3 days or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, bloody diarrhea, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and are not peeing much.

If you have symptoms of E. coli , help us solve this outbreak: Write down what you ate in the week before you got sick. Report your illness to your local or state health department. Answer public health officials’ questions about your illness.



About E. coli:

Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).

Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Most people with a STEC infection start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.