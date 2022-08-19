City of Toledo to hold Gun Buyback event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department, is holding a Gun Buyback event in September.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave.

The City says residents who participate will receive gas cards with amounts that are determined by the type of weapon turned in. Gift card quantities are limited and subject to availability.

Residents will receive:

A $100 gas card for each hand gun turned in

A $200 gas card for each shotgun and rifle turned in

A $250 gas card for each automatic firearm turned in

According to the City, the firearms can be either functioning or nonfunctioning but they must be unloaded when turned in to law enforcement. There are also no limits on the number of firearms that a resident can drop off.

The City is also accepting ammunition at the event, however, no monetary value will be given. There is also no identification of Government ID needed to participate in the event.

If you have any questions or for more information, contact Engage Toledo 24/7 at 419-936-2020 or engagetoledo@toledo.oh.gov.

