Dept. of Agriculture denies request to add foxtail barley to noxious weed list

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the request to add foxtail barley to Ohio’s noxious weed list.

Tom Mackin, the Mayor of Perrysburg, posted on Facebook that he received the letter denying the request on Friday.

The request to add foxtail barley to the noxious weed list was initially made because Perrysburg residents were noticing the barley growing near Bethel Assembly Church was making dogs sick and even putting them in danger.

One local dog owner, J.R. Mizazga, saw the danger when both of his dogs became sick and had to go to the vet to get the spikey seed heads, from the foxtail barley, removed from their throats.

Mackin said the City will continue to do what it can within the confines of the law. He encourages neighbors to continue working with the owner of the fields regarding the issue.

