Ohio School Safety Grant Program now accepting applications

Applicants can request up to $100,000 per school building to cover expenses for physical...
Applicants can request up to $100,000 per school building to cover expenses for physical security enhancements.(WGEM)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding.

DeWine’s office says The Ohio Facilities Construction, in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center is encouraging more than 4,000 eligible schools, districts and chartered non-public schools statewide to apply for the grant.

Applicants can request up to $100,000 per school building. That amount would cover expenses for physical security enhancements including security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

According to DeWine’s office, in 2021, not all schools that applied for the grant received it due to a high volume of applicants. This year, the Governor and legislature partnered to increase the grant by an additional $100 million with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.

DeWine’s Office says DeWine created the Ohio School Safety Center in 2019 to assist local schools, colleges and universities and law enforcement agencies to prevent, prepare for and respond to threats and acts of violence.

“A safe school plays a crucial role in improving the physical and mental health of students and staff, alike,” said Governor DeWine. “These grants help create safe learning environments, so students have the opportunity to succeed in the classroom.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

