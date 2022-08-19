Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted

Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Steven Warrer on a Public Indecency charge on Thursday, August 18.

Deputies with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Warrer without pants on near the Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores near East Mall Drive in Springfield Township on Sunday, July 24. Law enforcement officials said they received a call about an “obscene person” driving in the area and found Warrer in his car only wearing underwear.

Authorities said he exposed himself and touched himself while approached girls in the parking lot that night.

Court documents show this isn’t Warrer’s first run-in with law enforcement, with charges dating back to 2001.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after police found her daughter dead.
Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter
The owner of City Hall Grille and Drinks says the road work has impacted traffic at his...
Reynolds Road construction impacts local business

Latest News

Annual Pollyball tournament raising money for breast cancer detection
Pollyball Tournament returns
Annual Pollyball tournament raises money for breast cancer detection
Applicants can request up to $100,000 per school building to cover expenses for physical...
Ohio School Safety Grant Program now accepting applications
Wild Mouse roller coaster
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks