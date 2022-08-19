Birthday Club
Watson suspension delays payoff on Browns' big gamble for QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.(AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns gambled when they signed Deshaun Watson, knowing he faced discipline from the NFL over sexual misconduct allegations brought against him by two dozen women in Texas.

Now the Browns know they’ll have to get through 11 games without him.

Watson agreed to that suspension and a $5 million fine in a settlement with the league.

Cleveland will turn to veteran Jacoby Brissett to start until Watson returns in December.

They’ve expressed confidence in Brissett, but the Browns could explore bringing in another QB.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo is a possible target.

