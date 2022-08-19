Wayne’s Library: turns heartbreak into healing through books

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The loss of a child is one of the hardest things to cope with in this world. A local mother who lost her 3-year-old son unexpectedly has turned her heartache into action.

Wayne Alan Cole III died in his sleep in January of 2020. His mother Katherine Caudill said he died of pneumonia. “He was a very bright and loving child. He brought light into the room. He was a funny child and so sweet,” she said.

Wayne would have started kindergarten this year at Crissey Elementary.

“I am trying to turn my grief into something better. We love talking about him and marking the milestones. Even though it hurts, we don’t want to bury our pain away,” said Caudill.

Caudill is doing that with books. The goal is to collect several hundred to fill the shelves of the classroom libraries of the Springfield elementary schools and Holland Intermediate. “I believe it’s important to have wide access to different books and I love the idea of being able to give that, especially in his name,” Caudill said.

Caudill graduated from Springfield in 2013. Springfield Local Schools Superintendent Matt Geha was her principal in junior high. Geha loves the power of books and what the books being donated will do to honor Wayne’s memory. “When I think of a book I think about people slowing down and sitting down to read and engage,” Geha said.

There will be an inscription in each of the books with Wayne’s story. “We hope that the kids who take a book off the shelf read about Wayne and learn who he was before sitting down and reading,” said Geha.

This effort marks a new chapter in the story of Wayne Alan Cole III, one that includes hope and healing in the midst of grief and heartache. Caudill said keeping his name alive means a lot to their family. “Being able to get his name out. Not letting his name be lost or forgotten in the years.”

If you’d like to make a donation or learn more about the Amazon wish list for Wayne’s Library, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.