8/20: Derek’s Saturday AM Forecast

TODAY: Warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely, mostly during the afternoon and evening. Some could be locally strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s and a shower or t-storm possible. SUNDAY: Several rounds of showers and storms but there will be some dry times. Storms may be locally strong again southeast of Toledo. Otherwise, a bit muggy with highs near 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower lingering, lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: A few showers and t-storms possible with highs in the low 80s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine with some afternoon clouds but dry for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Mid-80s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday, upper 80s on Thursday. A few showers and storms possible Thursday night into Friday when highs will again be in the upper 80s.

