Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students.

Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom.

When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the best barbers in the city. As a graduate of Toledo Public Schools’ barber academy for Bey and his brother will be providing $5 haircuts for students this Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Bey works at CrysStyles hair salon.

The hair salon, located on 5122 Heatherdowns Blvd., is known for giving back to the community.

Renaldo said with the skyrocketing inflation he understands the toll it’s taking on parents.

“The financial burden I understand myself because I have two daughters, so, I definitely understand. A five-dollar haircut will definitely go a long way,” said Taylor Bey.

The barbers want to give students ages 5 to 17 a memorable experience and some encouraging words.

“Make good choices and always try your best regardless. Even if you feel defeated keep going because it’s not over until it’s over,” said the barber.

They’ll have pizza and beverages available as well as a few gift baskets to give away.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.