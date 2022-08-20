Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday.

Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.

Divers found his body Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

The Monroe Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff Marine Division, Monroe County Sheriff Dive Team, assisted by the Downriver Dive Team, Monroe Police Marine Unit and Monroe Community Ambulance helped with the search efforts.

MISSING PERSON / WATER RESCUE UPDATE: On 08/19/2022 at approximately 3:44PM, the Monroe Public Safety Department was...

Posted by Monroe Public Safety Department City of Monroe, MI on Saturday, August 20, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E Coli bacteria
CDC identifies possible source of local E.coli outbreak, patients’ attorney sues
Wild Mouse roller coaster
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after police found her daughter dead.
Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted

Latest News

A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday,...
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday...
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
8/20: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
8/20: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1