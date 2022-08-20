Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday.

Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.

Divers found his body Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

The Monroe Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff Marine Division, Monroe County Sheriff Dive Team, assisted by the Downriver Dive Team, Monroe Police Marine Unit and Monroe Community Ambulance helped with the search efforts.

