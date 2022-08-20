Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Feel Good Friday: A Mural of Memories

By Sashem Brey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is sprucing up her fence which sits on the border of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township.

It started with a seed of love, and has blossomed into a work of art her whole community appreciates.

Abigail Bruce is no stranger to being creative. During the pandemic, she drew elaborate chalk art for area residents to lift their spirits.

But after the death of her mother in June, Bruce felt moved to make something bigger, brighter, and bolder.

“She would tell me to just go and do it. Don’t be afraid. I’m right there beside you. I’m watching you and I’m proud of you, baby girl,” said Bruce with a smile.

She brainstormed a design for a fence mural that included poppies as a tribute to lost loved ones, and yellow jackets as a nod to the hometown mascot. But before putting the brush to the boards, Bruce put a post on a Perrysburg community forum on Facebook to make sure her neighbors would be okay with her plan.

“I was just hoping for pride and joy,” Bruce recalled.

To her surprise, hundreds of supportive comments rolled in. She then contacted Perrysburg zoning officials, who signed off on her design. Then the work began on her labor of love. Something she hopes will become something her two young sons will appreciate for years to come.

“My hope is that they can just be happy, that my mom did that! Like, you see that over there? My mom did that!”

To check out Abigail Bruce’s art website, click here.

To submit an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after police found her daughter dead.
Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter
E Coli bacteria
CDC identifies possible source of local E.coli outbreak, patients’ attorney sues

Latest News

Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing
Flatlands Coffee in Bowling Green caters to coffee connoisseurs, but also to the average “Joe.”
Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing
The Create Community Art Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest
A local woman is co-launching a festival inspired by life experiences that led her to a new...
Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest