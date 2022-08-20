Feel Good Friday: A Mural of Memories

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is sprucing up her fence which sits on the border of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township.

It started with a seed of love, and has blossomed into a work of art her whole community appreciates.

Abigail Bruce is no stranger to being creative. During the pandemic, she drew elaborate chalk art for area residents to lift their spirits.

But after the death of her mother in June, Bruce felt moved to make something bigger, brighter, and bolder.

“She would tell me to just go and do it. Don’t be afraid. I’m right there beside you. I’m watching you and I’m proud of you, baby girl,” said Bruce with a smile.

She brainstormed a design for a fence mural that included poppies as a tribute to lost loved ones, and yellow jackets as a nod to the hometown mascot. But before putting the brush to the boards, Bruce put a post on a Perrysburg community forum on Facebook to make sure her neighbors would be okay with her plan.

“I was just hoping for pride and joy,” Bruce recalled.

To her surprise, hundreds of supportive comments rolled in. She then contacted Perrysburg zoning officials, who signed off on her design. Then the work began on her labor of love. Something she hopes will become something her two young sons will appreciate for years to come.

“My hope is that they can just be happy, that my mom did that! Like, you see that over there? My mom did that!”

