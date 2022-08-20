Nearly a month after evacuation residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Former residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced nearly one month after being ordered to pack belongings and vacate the premises.

Questions of what’s to come still loom, as some residents are staying at Adrian Inn where they’ve received little to no information.

“At first it was like two months when they fix it, then they found more damage and it became six months now it’s indefinite. They’re not sure if we will ever be able to move back in there again,” said Joseph Braveheart.

Displaced residents with nowhere to go were taken to several hotels in the area. Some were sent to the Hampton Inn, some to Adrian Inn, and others to Splash Universe.

Splash Universe told 13abc that residents began moving out last week, and busses took them to other hotels. " I don’t know where they’re going to go and stuff. I have a lot of empathy and love for them, they have to go whatever,” said Ruth Koons.

Residents that moved to hotels said the last month has been very hard on them all.

“All of us are either disabled or I guess you can call us ancient. And we expect that to be our home until we passed or things like that. But now we’re kind of up in the air and we don’t know what’s going on,” said Larry Quarles.

Adrian Inn told former residents of Riverview Terrace that if they plan on staying past September 15th, they have to start paying rent.

” For most of us, that’s our home, we didn’t wanna leave it. Now we’ve been shifted from motel to motel, hopefully, we found a place we can settle for a while,” saidb Quarles.

