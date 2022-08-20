Oregon City Schools hires more police officers for Friday Night Football games

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Just like many schools across the country, Oregon City School leaders are paying more attention to school safety.

The district has always had a safety plan in place for home football games, but with recent increases in school violence in the U.S., and after a gun scare a few years ago, administrators say they have learned a lot and decided to update protocols.

This year, Clay High School football games will have ten police officers patrolling the stadium area and the parking lot, more than the school has ever had for games.

“Our number one goal is that everyone can have that good experience, so ideally they come here, and they don’t even know we’re here,” said Oregon police officer, Tim McLeod.

The superintendent for Oregon City Schools, Hal Gregory, told 13abc that safety isn’t solely the law enforcement’s responsibility He added that it should be more of a team effort.

“And that team includes certainly all the school level leaders and administrators, and those types of people, but also everybody in the community that can help patrol what is going on,” said Gregory.

These stadium safety procedures began Friday, August 19, as Clay High School kicked- off its football season with a home game against Maumee High School.

