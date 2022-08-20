Birthday Club
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

A man was hurt in was sheriff's deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday night.
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday...
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday night.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night.

It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.

Deputies say this was an incident stemming from a family disturbance. They have identified the person they believe to be the shooter.

It’s not clear if that person is in custody.

