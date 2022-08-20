Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night.

It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.

Deputies say this was an incident stemming from a family disturbance. They have identified the person they believe to be the shooter.

It’s not clear if that person is in custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.