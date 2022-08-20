TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday, according to police.

The man entered the bank around 11:46 a.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash, police said. Investigators said he took off with an “undetermined amount of cash.”

Police described him as a “black male with a light complexion, approximately six feet tall, medium built, possibly in his 50′s, wearing a red mask and sunglasses with a fishing style hat, construction vest, sweatpants and wearing clear latex gloves.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

