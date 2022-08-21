8/20: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Round 1 of our showers and storms delivered plenty of rain, lightning and wind to many -- including an 81mph gust in Lima. The “rain train” continues chugging along, as a low spins over us and delivers more showers/storms overnight through Sunday, with cooler highs near 80F. A few lingering storms will continue into Monday -- and lingering humidity as well -- before sunnier skies get another warming trend going. Highs will return to the upper-80s entering next weekend, with (so far) a low chance of rain kicking back in Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.