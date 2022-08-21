Birthday Club
8/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast

Storms ending after sunset, but showers may linger into Monday.
8/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms gradually diminishing this evening, but a few may linger into the overnight, especially east of I-75; lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: More sun west of Toledo but cloudier to the east where scattered showers and storms are more likely. Highs in the low 80s. Waterspouts are also possible on Lake Erie Monday, especially early on. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing with lows in the low 60s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs in the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, upper 80s Thursday. An isolated t-storm possible Thursday night. Highs in the mid-80s Friday with a few more clouds around and a stray shower or t-storm possible. Lots of sun and dry next weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and approaching 90 on Sunday.

