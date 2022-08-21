8/21: Derek’s Sunday AM Forecast

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day with heavy downpours. Storms may be locally strong to severe southeast of Toledo with gusty winds the main threat. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy with highs around 80. TONIGHT: Just a lingering shower, especially east of I-75, with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Still a bit humid with highs in the low 80s. Skies will be sunnier west of Toledo, but cloudier to the east where scattered showers and storms are more likely. MONDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the low 60s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, highs each day in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible Thursday night into Friday, when highs will be in the mid-80s with a few more clouds around. Mainly sunny next weekend with highs in the upper 80s, possibly approaching 90 on Sunday.

