Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/21: Derek’s Sunday AM Forecast

Showers and storms will be on/off today, some strong SE.
8/21: Derek's Sunday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day with heavy downpours. Storms may be locally strong to severe southeast of Toledo with gusty winds the main threat. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy with highs around 80. TONIGHT: Just a lingering shower, especially east of I-75, with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Still a bit humid with highs in the low 80s. Skies will be sunnier west of Toledo, but cloudier to the east where scattered showers and storms are more likely. MONDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the low 60s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, highs each day in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible Thursday night into Friday, when highs will be in the mid-80s with a few more clouds around. Mainly sunny next weekend with highs in the upper 80s, possibly approaching 90 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E Coli bacteria
CDC identifies possible source of local E.coli outbreak, patients’ attorney sues
Wild Mouse roller coaster
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday...
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday,...
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
File Graphic (KWTX)
Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

Latest News

More rounds of showers/storms are expected Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.
8/20: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
More rounds of showers/storms are expected Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.
8/20: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast
8/20: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
8/20: Derek’s Saturday AM Forecast
8/20: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast
8/20: Derek's Saturday AM Forecast