Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m.

John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was riding his bike on West Fremont Road as the driver of a vehicle started to pass him. That’s when authorities said Kuzma made an improper left-hand turn and was hit by the car.

He was flown to a Toledo hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It remains under investigation.

