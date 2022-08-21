Birthday Club
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in...
A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m.

John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was riding his bike on West Fremont Road as the driver of a vehicle started to pass him. That’s when authorities said Kuzma made an improper left-hand turn and was hit by the car.

He was flown to a Toledo hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

