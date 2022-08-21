Birthday Club
Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says

One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc with both fertility and long-term health.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Lengthening a woman’s fertility may extend her life as well.

Research shows women who have later menopause tend to live longer. Ovaries age twice as fast as all other tissues, which affects fertility and long-term health.

Researchers say when the ovaries stop working due to menopause they stop making a cocktail of hormones important for general health.

The average age of natural menopause is 51.

However, there is still little data about why women go through menopause at all. One reason for this is a historical lack of funding for reproductive research.

With the help of investors, there is now a Center for Reproductive Longevity and Equality.

The center is researching the underlying causes of accelerated aging in the ovaries.

