Local non-profit 2TUFF-2TALK is raising funds and awareness for construction worker suicide prevention

By Carli Petrus
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with a local non-profit, 2TUFF2TALK, are bringing awareness to high suicide numbers in the construction industry. Saturday, the organization hosted its first fundraiser in Rossford.

2TUFF2TALK t is helping union construction workers and their families in Northwest Ohio navigate mental health issues and the mental health system because according to board president, Babette Burnett, the construction industry has some of the highest suicide rates.

“If you think about it, a lot of them are veterans, so we’ve already got that high suicide rate,” said Burnett. “Then we’re going to say that 58 percent of completed suicides are by men, and 51 percent is firearms which we all know a lot of them are hunters.”

In fact, according to the construction industry alliance for suicide preventions (CIASP), suicide numbers among construction workers are 3 and a half times higher than the national average.

“I lost a friend to suicide three or four years ago,” said volunteer Randy Hayes. “I’ve thought about my friend all day”.

Burnett tells 13abc that the work of her non-profit can continue after Saturday’s successful Clash of the Contractor’s fundraiser.

”We actually had some construction workers come over and thank us and say, “we needed this”. So, we are opening those doors,” said Burnett.

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate help, the suicide and crisis hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 988.

To learn more about 2TUFF2TALK, or to donate to the non-profit, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

