Toledo man behind bars for Saturday night shooting

The victim required life-saving surgery.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing two Felonious Assault charges after a shooting Saturday night.

Around 2:00 AM Sunday morning, police were called to the scene on Avondale near Brown Avenue for reports of a person shot.

According to court documents, Jermaine Jackson shot Terrence Turner multiple times. Turner was taken to the hospital and required life-saving surgery because of his injuries.

Police say Turner’s girlfriend, Nieejah Johnson, saw the shooting happen and identified Jackson through a photo array.

TPD says that Jackson also shot at Johnson, but she was not injured.

