Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings.

The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley.

It happened just after 10 PM.

Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. No word on their condition this morning.

Then a few hours later, a shooting on Fries Avenue left one woman injured. TPD says the woman was shot in the leg during a party. She was taken to the hospital, and she’s currently listed in stable condition.

Then about an hour later, around 2 AM, a third shooting. Detectives on the scene only reported that someone on Avondale was shot and that an investigation is ongoing.

